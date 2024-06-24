Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $11.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 375,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 29.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Paycor HCM by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

