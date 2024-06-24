Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

VICI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.