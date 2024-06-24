Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

