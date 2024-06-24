Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.39. 791,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,694. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

