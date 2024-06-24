Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

