Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 28000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The stock has a market cap of C$560,400.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention products in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartBurner, a plug-and-play solution for electric coil stoves; SmartRange, an electric glass-top stove solution; Smart Element cooking system; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-sensor.

