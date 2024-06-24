Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.81

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.81 and last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 30227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$323.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The business had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
