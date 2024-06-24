Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $106.58 million and $7,425.80 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

