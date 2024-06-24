Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.04-$11.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.80.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $337.91. 478,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

