PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $32.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
PPL Stock Performance
PPL stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
