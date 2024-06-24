ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

