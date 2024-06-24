Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Qtum has a market cap of $258.79 million and approximately $31.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.55 or 0.05584277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00041049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,205,692 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

