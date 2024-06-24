Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $1.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.79 or 0.99978240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074556 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.