QUASA (QUA) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $234,296.42 and approximately $703.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198619 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $783.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

