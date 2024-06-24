Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.84. 5,016,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,035. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37.

