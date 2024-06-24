Range Financial Group LLC Invests $634,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $769,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 41.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded down $78.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $826.98. 7,663,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,818. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.80.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

