Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.74 during trading hours on Monday. 1,203,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

