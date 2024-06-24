Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 494,054 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 6,258.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 10.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC owned 1.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,135 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

