Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,950 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

