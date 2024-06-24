Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,593,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.