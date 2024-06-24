RDA Financial Network Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

