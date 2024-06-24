RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

