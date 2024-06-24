RDA Financial Network Sells 653 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 590,161 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

