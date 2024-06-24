RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

