ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $211.23

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $211.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00114778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.