Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.07.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.