Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,366 shares of company stock valued at $137,694. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

