Reviewing Lufax (NYSE:LU) & MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and MDB Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.26 $125.31 million ($0.14) -15.64 MDB Capital $5.99 million 55.22 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27% MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lufax and MDB Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 0 0 1.75 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 159.36%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats MDB Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

