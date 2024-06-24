Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.