Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,266. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

