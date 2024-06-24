Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $24.03 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.55. 2,842,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

