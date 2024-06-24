Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $9.59 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,750. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

