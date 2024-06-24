Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

