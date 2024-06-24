Robert I. Kauffman Sells 29,240 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $300,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,207,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,938,991.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.61. 256,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 174.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.