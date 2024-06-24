Robert W. Baird Trims GMS (NYSE:GMS) Target Price to $100.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.88.

GMS stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. GMS has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

