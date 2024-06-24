Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.36) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.25 ($5.09).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RR traded down GBX 12.30 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 473.20 ($6.00). The stock had a trading volume of 49,904,847 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 433.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 373.83. The firm has a market cap of £39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,631.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). Insiders acquired 10,920 shares of company stock worth $4,545,786 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.