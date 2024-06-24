Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Down 16.7%

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 65,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

