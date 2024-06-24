Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 28,282,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

