Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 439.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.35. 124,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,484. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

