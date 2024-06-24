Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.56. 135,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,570. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $338.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.53.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

