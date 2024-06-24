Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. The company has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

