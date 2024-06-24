Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.28. 2,668,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

