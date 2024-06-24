Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,730 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
