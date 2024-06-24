Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $125.96. 2,889,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

