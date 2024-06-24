Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,739,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.04. 87,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

