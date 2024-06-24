Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $20,675,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

