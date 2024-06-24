RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

RXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,075,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,945,173.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

