San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $102.39. 7,866,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,000. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

