San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,400. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

