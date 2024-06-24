Sapphire Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $32.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.86 or 0.05467969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00040011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,794,869,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,289,374 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

