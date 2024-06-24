Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 337,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

